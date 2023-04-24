Today’s Headlines
- Westwood Connected advocates for walking improvements (Daily Bruin)
- We were warned: heavy vehicles are dangerous for old parking garages, too (Curbed)
- U.S. DOT’s “Thriving Communities” program aims to help communities coordinate transit, mobility, land use (Governing)
- How the Clean Air Act lets closed plants pollute for years (Environmental Health News)
- Here’s what happens when a county won’t build housing (SF Chronicle)
- Utilities have a plan to radically change they way they bill customers (KTLA, Mercury News)
