Today’s Headlines

  • Westwood Connected advocates for walking improvements (Daily Bruin)
  • We were warned: heavy vehicles are dangerous for old parking garages, too (Curbed)
  • U.S. DOT’s “Thriving Communities” program aims to help communities coordinate transit, mobility, land use (Governing)
  • How the Clean Air Act lets closed plants pollute for years (Environmental Health News)
  • Here’s what happens when a county won’t build housing (SF Chronicle)
  • Utilities have a plan to radically change they way they bill customers (KTLA, Mercury News)

