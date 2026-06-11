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Thursday’s Headlines

The news about CARB's changes to Cap-and-Trade barely made waves before their vote, but is now getting traction...
12:32 PM PDT on June 11, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • More on Caltran’s $11 Billion “Blood Alley” Boondoggle (SFChron)
  • More on CARB’s Cap-and-Trade Sellout (SacBee)
  • Construction To Begin On LB Orange Avenue Bikeway This Year (LB Post)
  • Mother Settles Lawsuit For $1M Over Son Cesar Rodriguez Being Crushed To Death By Metro Train During LBPD Fare Enforcement (LB Post)
  • Iran War Giving Transit a Comeback (LAT)
  • Gas Prices Vary from Station to Station (Union-Trib)
  • Gas Price Speaks Lead to Inflation (OC Reg)
  • Beverly Hills Adopts SB79 Plan (Beverly Press)
  • Many “Public” EV Chargers Located at Non-Public Places Such As Car Dealerships (Electrek)
  • Becerra Has Big Lead on Hilton (Merc-News)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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