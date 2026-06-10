Legislators Urge Newsom to Restore Transit Funding as Budget Negotiations Continue

A coalition of 28 California legislators is calling on Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders to protect hundreds of millions of dollars in transit funding that they say is threatened by both proposed changes to the state’s Cap-and-Trade program and omissions in the governor’s proposed budget. If you’re unfamiliar with how the Cap-and-Trade program or recent shenanigans, read our previous coverage.

“Honest, I’m a little pissed off that we have to be here again this year, because it feels like we have to do this every year,” said Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF) at a press event in Sacramento earlier today (Watch it on YouTube, here). Wiener is considered a close ally of Governor Gavin Newsom, who was the target of criticism at today’s event.

“Every year, transit funding becomes a political football in the budget. Every year, the administration proposes cuts. Every year, we have to have just lots of back and forth and uncertainty and drama, and then we do what we need to do to make sure that public transportation is not cut.”

This year is no different, he continued,”…because of a combination of the January proposed budget and then the May revise, in addition to CARB’s horrific choice to basically transfer a bunch of housing and climate and public transit funds to the oil industry.”

In a June 5 letter directed to Newsom, Senate President Pro Tempore Monique Limón, and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (PDF), the lawmakers warned that proposed amendments to California’s Cap-and-Invest program could eliminate $600 million annually for transit through 2030. This allocation fully funds two key transit programs: the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP), which funds transit expansion projects, and the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP), which helps agencies improve service and reduce emissions.

The lawmakers also criticized the governor’s May Revision for failing to include the final $690 million in transit funding promised as part of the 2023 transit funding package commonly known as SB 125.

“If you’ve been following the news throughout the state, you will know that our transit operators are in a financial crisis,” continued Senator Catherine Blakespeare (D-Encinitas). “Costs are going up in all ways, and they are not able to provide the same services. They are at risk of losing the services that we currently have—let alone not dealing with the issue of the fact that we need to be expanding services—but we are actually at risk with our transit operators of losing services.”

The letter argues that the state’s recent extension of the Cap-and-Invest program was accompanied by commitments to continue funding transit investments. However, lawmakers contend that changes proposed by the California Air Resources Board would reduce greenhouse gas reduction revenues to the point that all Tier 3 programs—including TIRCP and LCTOP—would receive no funding through 2030.

According to the legislators, losing that funding would jeopardize transit expansion projects, increase transportation costs for Californians, and undermine the state’s climate goals.

“[QUOTE FROM PRESS CONFERENCE]”

The lawmakers are also seeking restoration of the final installments of the state’s $5.1 billion transit funding package approved in 2023. Of that amount, $4.41 billion has already been appropriated. The remaining $690 million, intended for the Zero-Emission Transit Capital Program, was expected to be allocated over the next two fiscal years but was omitted from the governor’s proposed budget.

Supporters of the funding say transit agencies have relied on the state’s commitments while developing plans to maintain service, recover ridership, avoid layoffs, and pursue local and regional funding measures.

The letter was led by Senator Jesse Arreguín, Senator Scott Wiener, Assemblymember Mark González, and Assemblymember Buffy Wicks and was signed by lawmakers representing transit-dependent regions across California, including Los Angeles, the Bay Area, San Diego, and the Central Coast.

Budget negotiations between the Legislature and the governor are expected to continue through the final days before adoption of the state budget later this month.

“This administration made a deal with us last year. They made a deal that they were not going to leave behind disadvantaged communities. They made a deal that they were going to keep funding transit and affordable housing. They made a deal that we were actually going to see clean water in communities that have been waiting over decades for that promise to be realized,” concluded former Sacramento City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, testifying for Communities for a Better Environment.

“This administration made that deal, and it looks like they’re prepared to go back on that deal, and that is completely unacceptable.”