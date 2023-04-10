Today’s Headlines
- Pundits and industry reps opine on the effects of California’s new oil price legislation (San Diego Union Tribune)
- How much money can you save by riding a bike? (Bike Radar)
- Build cities of the future around people, not cars (Mr. Money Mustache)
- U.S. EPA proposes rules that would increase electric car sales across the country (NY Times)
- All the reasons bicycling is declining in Portland (Bike Portland)
- This year’s floods are but a taste of the future (Jefferson Public Radio)
- Eureka’s NIMBYs want parking lots, not housing (Lost Coast Outpost)
