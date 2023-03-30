Today’s Headlines

Biking is not a crime (CalBike)

The joys of walking (Planetizen)

SDSU awarded grant to research safer streets for pedestrians, bicyclists (SDSU)

A theory aimed at making communities better gives rise to paranoid hysteria, personal attacks (New York Times)

USDOT allots $4.6M to California in emergency infrastructure (hwy) funding

Stop building new highways (Bloomberg)

Sustainable transportation for rural communities (The Regulatory Review)

Turns out Nathan Fletcher – sponsor of California’s e-bike incentive administrator – quit his campaign for Senate when he saw a lawsuit heading his way (US News, San Diego Union Tribune)

Tejon Ranch Co. determined to find a way to develop sprawl on its land (Bakersfield.com)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF