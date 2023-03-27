Today’s Headlines

  • What the IPCC report means by a 1.5 degree temperature change (E&E News)
  • Study: The way states invest federal funding could really screw up climate efforts (Georgetown Climate Center)
  • California is in denial about fossil fuels (LA Times)
  • Climate deniers are becoming climate doomers – but there’s little reason to give up, people (Washington Post)
  • Highway 99 expansion faces new EPA inquiry after Caltrans failed to analyze air quality, public health impacts (Fresnoland)
  • LA Metro uses classical music to punish riders (Curbed)
    • …while BART entices its riders with its dulcet tones (BART)
  • LA Metro considers creating its own police force (LA Times)
  • Lots of coverage of federal e-bike tax incentive (Bicycle Retailer, People for Bikes, Electrek)
  • State to audit Santa Clara transportation agency (Patch)
  • Struggling to guess how many people will ride new BART extension (Mercury News)
  • CAHSRA board approves cost increase (ENR)
  • Meanwhile CTC allocates over $1 billion for road projects in California (2 News)
  • The very dumb history of the bicycle license (Outside)

