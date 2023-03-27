Today’s Headlines
- What the IPCC report means by a 1.5 degree temperature change (E&E News)
- Study: The way states invest federal funding could really screw up climate efforts (Georgetown Climate Center)
- California is in denial about fossil fuels (LA Times)
- Climate deniers are becoming climate doomers – but there’s little reason to give up, people (Washington Post)
- Highway 99 expansion faces new EPA inquiry after Caltrans failed to analyze air quality, public health impacts (Fresnoland)
- LA Metro uses classical music to punish riders (Curbed)
- …while BART entices its riders with its dulcet tones (BART)
- LA Metro considers creating its own police force (LA Times)
- Lots of coverage of federal e-bike tax incentive (Bicycle Retailer, People for Bikes, Electrek)
- State to audit Santa Clara transportation agency (Patch)
- Struggling to guess how many people will ride new BART extension (Mercury News)
- CAHSRA board approves cost increase (ENR)
- Meanwhile CTC allocates over $1 billion for road projects in California (2 News)
- with millions for LA County (2 Urban Girls)
- and SLO county (San Luis Obispo)
- The very dumb history of the bicycle license (Outside)
