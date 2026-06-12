Week in Short Videos – Also World Cup Edition
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11:54 AM PDT on June 12, 2026
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Friday’s Headlines
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June 12, 2026
SGV Connect 148: World Cup, 6-7 Edition
In this special World Cup edition of SGV Connect, Damien Newton talks with Foothill Transit Communications Director Felicia Friesema about how transit agencies across Los Angeles County are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
June 12, 2026
San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee to Hold Final Meeting
It will cease to exist after this month
June 12, 2026
“Smart Freeways” Use the Same Dumb Approach
A new pilot project is now underway along an eight-mile stretch of northbound Interstate 15 (I-15) between Temecula and Murrieta in Riverside County. Described by backers as a “smart freeway,” the $33 million project aims to ease congestion through real-time traffic management, using sensors, ramp meters, and coordinated system controls along the corridor.
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Guest Editorial: Burbank Voters Approved Transit. Why Is City Hall Still Fighting It?
Burbank's elected officials are hearing from residents who support transit rather than only from those who oppose it
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