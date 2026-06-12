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Week in Short Videos – Also World Cup Edition

Welcome, Streetsblog USA!
11:54 AM PDT on June 12, 2026
Week in Short Videos – Also World Cup Edition

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel, Streetsblog USA has YouTube channel and a TikTok, and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Tuesday: Everyone knows that the World Cup is going to create some level of chaos for host cities, but Los Angeles/Inglewood got the good news earlier this week that a possible strike of SoFi Stadium workers has been avoided.

@streetsblogcal

⚽ Just days before the World Cup, SoFi Stadium workers were threatening to strike. Instead, they won a historic contract with major wage increases, stronger job protections, limits on automation, and a first-of-its-kind right to walk off the job if immigration enforcement actions threaten worker safety during World Cup events. The World Cup isn’t just about soccer. It’s also about the workers who make it happen. #WorldCup2026 #fifa #SoFiStadium #UnionStrong

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Thursday: Welcome to the world of short video, Streetsblog USA! We’re doubly excited that your first film focuses on whether or not the Bay Area has done enough to get people to the World Cup.

@streetsblogusa

The World Cup is here… is the US ready? @@renzarofitzgerald on IG is covering how cities prepare for the games, from kickoff to championship. Let us know how your area is handling the crowds and we’ll highlight the biggest successes — and failures. #worldcup #fifaworldcup #sf #bayarea #soccer

♬ original sound – Streetsblog USA
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