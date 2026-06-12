Skip to content
Sponsored
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

More Headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF
10:36 AM PDT on June 12, 2026
Friday’s Headlines

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

Read More:

Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los Angeles |Safety

SGV Connect 148: World Cup, 6-7 Edition

June 12, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |Safety

San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee to Hold Final Meeting

June 12, 2026
Safety

“Smart Freeways” Use the Same Dumb Approach

June 11, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angeles |NoHo-Pasadena BRT

Guest Editorial: Burbank Voters Approved Transit. Why Is City Hall Still Fighting It?

June 11, 2026
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

June 11, 2026
See all posts