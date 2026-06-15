Skip to content
Sponsored
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

How about we skip the World Cup headlines for today?
10:41 AM PDT on June 15, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
San Diego Trolley. Image by Roman Eugeniusz via Wikipedia
  • Fare Hikes Coming in San Diego (Union-Trib)
  • Options for Managing Lanes in Fresno County (Fresno Bee)
  • Waymos Parking in Bike Lanes (SFChron)
  • If Driverless Cars Are Safe in Cities, Why Banned on Farms (SacBee)
  • Orange County Considers Parking Fees at Great Park (OC Register)
  • Housing Near San Mateo Caltrain (DailyJournal)
  • BUILD America Act Doesn’t Guarantee New Transit Funds (Urban Institute)
  • AVs Were Supposed to Help Public Mobility (Popular Science)
  • Uber Keeps Half of Passenger Fares, Up from 15-20% A Decade Ago (Business Insider)
  • California #1 in Dog Attack on Mail Carriers (SacBee)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

Read More:

Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

San Diego

SHIFTING GEARS: San Diego Peddles Bicycle Mobility Through A City Dominated By Cars

June 15, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Bus Benches

The Bus Bench Revolution Wants You to Enlist — Here’s How

June 14, 2026
Safety

Week in Short Videos – Also World Cup Edition

June 12, 2026
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

June 12, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angeles |Safety

SGV Connect 148: World Cup, 6-7 Edition

June 12, 2026
See all posts