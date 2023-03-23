Today’s Headlines

  • Dire new IPCC report on climate summarized by Earth Negotiations Bulletin
  • Oil profit penalty strategy passes first test (CalMatters, Sacramento Bee)
  • Every Oakland city council member names road safety as a budget priority (Oaklandside)
  • Federal e-bike tax incentive proposal is back (Bicycling)
  • Much more work needs doing to shift from cars (GovTech)
  • The planet can do better than electric cars (Slate)
  • LA Mayor’s plan to combat homelessness, not homeless people (Bloomberg)
  • Why are public restrooms so rare? (NY Times)

