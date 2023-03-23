Today’s Headlines
- Dire new IPCC report on climate summarized by Earth Negotiations Bulletin
- Oil profit penalty strategy passes first test (CalMatters, Sacramento Bee)
- Every Oakland city council member names road safety as a budget priority (Oaklandside)
- Federal e-bike tax incentive proposal is back (Bicycling)
- Much more work needs doing to shift from cars (GovTech)
- The planet can do better than electric cars (Slate)
- LA Mayor’s plan to combat homelessness, not homeless people (Bloomberg)
- Why are public restrooms so rare? (NY Times)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF