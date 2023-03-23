Today’s Headlines

Dire new IPCC report on climate summarized by Earth Negotiations Bulletin

Oil profit penalty strategy passes first test (CalMatters, Sacramento Bee)

Every Oakland city council member names road safety as a budget priority (Oaklandside)

Federal e-bike tax incentive proposal is back (Bicycling)

Much more work needs doing to shift from cars (GovTech)

The planet can do better than electric cars (Slate)

LA Mayor’s plan to combat homelessness, not homeless people (Bloomberg)

Why are public restrooms so rare? (NY Times)

