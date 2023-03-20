Today’s Headlines

  • It’s a golden age for electric cargo bikes (The Verge)
  • Support AB 825 for safe passage for people on bikes (CalBike)
  • The battle for open streets (Planetizen)
  • Inglewood transit connector would uproot businesses (OC Register)
  • Bill would streamline private student housing developments (Daily Cal)
  • Cars are expensive (LAist)
  • A lot of people can’t afford to drive, in a system that is built for driving (Salon)
  • The New Yorker interview with LA Mayor Karen Bass
  • US banks are sacrificing poor communities to the climate crisis (The Guardian)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF