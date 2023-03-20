Today’s Headlines
- It’s a golden age for electric cargo bikes (The Verge)
- Support AB 825 for safe passage for people on bikes (CalBike)
- The battle for open streets (Planetizen)
- Inglewood transit connector would uproot businesses (OC Register)
- Bill would streamline private student housing developments (Daily Cal)
- Cars are expensive (LAist)
- A lot of people can’t afford to drive, in a system that is built for driving (Salon)
- The New Yorker interview with LA Mayor Karen Bass
- US banks are sacrificing poor communities to the climate crisis (The Guardian)
