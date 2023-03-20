Today’s Headlines

It’s a golden age for electric cargo bikes (The Verge)

Support AB 825 for safe passage for people on bikes (CalBike)

The battle for open streets (Planetizen)

Inglewood transit connector would uproot businesses (OC Register)

Bill would streamline private student housing developments (Daily Cal)

Cars are expensive (LAist)

A lot of people can’t afford to drive, in a system that is built for driving (Salon)

The New Yorker interview with LA Mayor Karen Bass

US banks are sacrificing poor communities to the climate crisis (The Guardian)

