Today’s Headlines
- San Diego has to make its streets safer for bike riders and walkers (San Diego Union Tribune)
- MTS approves all-electric rapid bus in San Diego area (Times of San Diego)
- Industry not happy with bill that would ban driverless truck testing (CCJ Digital)
- But labor unions are (CA Teamsters)
- CAHSRA releases 2022 economic analysis: more than 10k jobs
- Promises and challenges abound on sheltering unhoused residents (LA Times, SF Chronicle, LA Times)
- With the end of federal rent assistance, more people could lose housing (Sacramento Bee)
- Oil companies continue to upgrade wells near homes to produce more oil (Bakersfield.com)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF