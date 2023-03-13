Today’s Headlines
- Modesto’s train depot is almost ready, but ACE extension is delayed (Modesto Bee)
- Who should L.A. Mayor Bass appoint to the Metro board? (LA Times)
- Biden budget proposes finding a way to pay for transit operations (Smart Cities Dive)
- Advocates push for state amendment on housing as a human right (East Bay Times)
- Homeless people are dying at astounding rates (Capitol Weekly)
- Podcast: Office to housing conversion (Capitol Weekly)
