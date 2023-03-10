Today’s Headlines
- White drivers pollute the air for people of color (LA Times)
- Slow-speed corridor network rolling out in SoCal, and it has a cute turtle logo (Spectrum)
- Public transit needs more than just money (T4America)
- Student opinion: Don’t cut public transit funding (Davis Vanguard)
- CA high-speed rail hopes for federal support (Marin Independent Journal)
- Some divisive infrastructure projects lead to long-term harm, even if never built – like that second SF Bay bridge (T4America)
- Five ways micromobility is changing transport (Make Use Of)
- What’s in Biden’s proposed budget plan (Washington Post)
