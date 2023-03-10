Today’s Headlines

  • White drivers pollute the air for people of color (LA Times)
  • Slow-speed corridor network rolling out in SoCal, and it has a cute turtle logo (Spectrum)
  • Public transit needs more than just money (T4America)
  • Student opinion: Don’t cut public transit funding (Davis Vanguard)
  • CA high-speed rail hopes for federal support (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Some divisive infrastructure projects lead to long-term harm, even if never built – like that second SF Bay bridge (T4America)
  • Five ways micromobility is changing transport (Make Use Of)
  • What’s in Biden’s proposed budget plan (Washington Post)

