Today’s Headlines
- Bike East Bay tracks all the money coming to East Bay cities for bike and ped projects (Bike East Bay)
- The freakout over the 15-minute city is about… something else (Bloomberg)
- The people who died in traffic violence last year in Oakland (Oaklandside)
- Oops! Contractor mistakenly painted all the curbs red in a neighborhood with narrow, steep streets (Berkeleyside)
- Highways gutted communities. Maybe they can be reconnected (KQED)
- State budget cuts threaten Silicon Valley transit (San Jose Spotlight)
- Could an express bus revive downtown San Francisco? (The SF Standard)
- Santa Barbara gets $16 million for train depot, repairs to bluffside tracks (Edhat)
- LA Police Union: Cops should stop being the ones who respond to non-emergency calls (LA Times)
- Metro board’s vote to extend police contract sparks debate (LA Times)
- Oakland road safety group wants $20M from police budget for road safety improvements (Oaklandside)
- Feds allow Diablo Canyon to keep operating for now (CalMatters)
- To protect our health, tell the truth about the fossil fuel industry (Capitol Weekly)
- Implications? CA’s fourth-largest oil producer sold to German asset management company and Canadian pension plan (Bakersfield.com)
- Fox News lies about whatever it wants, for ratings (The Bulwark)
