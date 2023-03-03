Today’s Headlines

Bike East Bay tracks all the money coming to East Bay cities for bike and ped projects (Bike East Bay)

The freakout over the 15-minute city is about… something else (Bloomberg)

The people who died in traffic violence last year in Oakland (Oaklandside)

Oops! Contractor mistakenly painted all the curbs red in a neighborhood with narrow, steep streets (Berkeleyside)

Highways gutted communities. Maybe they can be reconnected (KQED)

State budget cuts threaten Silicon Valley transit (San Jose Spotlight)

Could an express bus revive downtown San Francisco? (The SF Standard)

Santa Barbara gets $16 million for train depot, repairs to bluffside tracks (Edhat)

LA Police Union: Cops should stop being the ones who respond to non-emergency calls (LA Times)

Metro board’s vote to extend police contract sparks debate (LA Times)

Oakland road safety group wants $20M from police budget for road safety improvements (Oaklandside)

Feds allow Diablo Canyon to keep operating for now (CalMatters)

To protect our health, tell the truth about the fossil fuel industry (Capitol Weekly)

Implications? CA’s fourth-largest oil producer sold to German asset management company and Canadian pension plan (Bakersfield.com)

Fox News lies about whatever it wants, for ratings (The Bulwark)

