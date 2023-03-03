Today’s Headlines

  • Bike East Bay tracks all the money coming to East Bay cities for bike and ped projects (Bike East Bay)
  • The freakout over the 15-minute city is about… something else (Bloomberg)
  • The people who died in traffic violence last year in Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Oops! Contractor mistakenly painted all the curbs red in a neighborhood with narrow, steep streets (Berkeleyside)
  • Highways gutted communities. Maybe they can be reconnected (KQED)
  • State budget cuts threaten Silicon Valley transit (San Jose Spotlight)
  • Could an express bus revive downtown San Francisco? (The SF Standard)
  • Santa Barbara gets $16 million for train depot, repairs to bluffside tracks (Edhat)
  • LA Police Union: Cops should stop being the ones who respond to non-emergency calls (LA Times)
  • Metro board’s vote to extend police contract sparks debate (LA Times)
  • Oakland road safety group wants $20M from police budget for road safety improvements (Oaklandside)
  • Feds allow Diablo Canyon to keep operating for now (CalMatters)
  • To protect our health, tell the truth about the fossil fuel industry (Capitol Weekly)
  • Implications? CA’s fourth-largest oil producer sold to German asset management company and Canadian pension plan (Bakersfield.com)
  • Fox News lies about whatever it wants, for ratings (The Bulwark)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF.