Federal Reconnecting Communities Program Announces First Grants, Four In California This is the DOT's first move towards repairing damage done by building highways through communities is $185 million for 45 projects that remove, retrofit, or somehow mitigate barriers created by highways - and railroad tracks.

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

The US DOT announced its first round of grants under the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. California communities were awarded one of the six capital grants and four of the 39 planning grants.

The city of Long Beach will receive $30 million to help it redesign West Shoreline Drive, much of which is basically an extended 710 Freeway off-ramp and currently a major barrier and a safety hazard for local residents.

That project will reconfigure West Shoreline Drive, converting it to a landscaped local roadway. Lanes will be consolidated, local Cesar Chavez Park will be doubled in size, and traffic will be moved further away from two nearby elementary schools. The changes will help create better, safer access between nearby neighborhoods and community park space, Downtown Long Beach, and other destinations.

California communities also received four planning grants in this round. Those are for:

$680,00 for the Vision 980 Feasibility Study , which will look at reconfiguring the I-980 corridor in Oakland. It will study improving access for bikes, pedestrians, and transit, and “explore options for lessening the barrier, ranging from freeway removal to improvements to the crossings of the existing facility,” according to the project fact sheet.

The DOT’s pilot program also includes the establishment of a Reconnecting Communities Institute, which will provide technical assistance to grant recipients as well as others interested in applying for grants. That assistance will be prioritized for grantees serving economically disadvantaged communities.

State, local, and tribal governments, MPOs, and nonprofit organizations are all eligible to apply for planning grants.

More information is available at the DOT’s website.