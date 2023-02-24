Today’s Headlines

BART tells its cops to get out of their cars and walk around on the train (Mercury News)

Fare-dependent transit systems are having a harder time recovering from pandemic (The Bond Buyer)

Why subways cost so damn much (Slate)

San Diego expands transit oriented zoning (Planetizen)

Can industry keep up with CA move to electrify trucks? (Grist)

Uber Freight begins testing electric trucks in CA (Chicago Sun-Times)

More than 100,000 people have died from COVID in California (LA Times)

The majority of Escondido’s money for homelessness went to cops, not services (Voice of San Diego)

