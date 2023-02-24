Today’s Headlines

  • BART tells its cops to get out of their cars and walk around on the train (Mercury News)
  • Fare-dependent transit systems are having a harder time recovering from pandemic (The Bond Buyer)
  • Why subways cost so damn much (Slate)
  • San Diego expands transit oriented zoning (Planetizen)
  • Can industry keep up with CA move to electrify trucks? (Grist)
  • Uber Freight begins testing electric trucks in CA (Chicago Sun-Times)
  • More than 100,000 people have died from COVID in California (LA Times)
  • The majority of Escondido’s money for homelessness went to cops, not services (Voice of San Diego)

