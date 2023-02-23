Today’s Headlines
- How does CA compare to other states on funding for transit? Not terrible (Transportation for America)
- Will 2023 be the year of the electric bus? (Mass Transit)
- Funding climate and transportation in Sacramento (Climate Plan)
- Fresno hopes to get funding for a new pedestrian bridge over Highway 99 (ABC)
- CA trying to figure out how to cap oil profits (LA Times, Sacramento Bee)
- “Parents are baffled” that teenagers don’t seem interested in driving (Washington Post)
