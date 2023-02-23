Today’s Headlines

How does CA compare to other states on funding for transit? Not terrible (Transportation for America)

Will 2023 be the year of the electric bus? (Mass Transit)

Funding climate and transportation in Sacramento (Climate Plan)

Fresno hopes to get funding for a new pedestrian bridge over Highway 99 (ABC)

CA trying to figure out how to cap oil profits (LA Times, Sacramento Bee)

“Parents are baffled” that teenagers don’t seem interested in driving (Washington Post)

