- How to live without a car (Vox)
- A pilot ZEV program was abruptly cancelled, and blame is widespread (Fresno Bee)
- Mapping the walkability of every Bay Area neighborhood (SF Chronicle)
- London reduced speeds to 20mph, reducing crashes and injuries (Intelligent Transport)
- E-bikes are shining a spotlight on bad bicycle infrastructure (Bloomberg)
- Bill calls for a study of e-bikes (Spectrum)
- More on scary attacks on bike riders in East Bay (Oaklandside)
- Cutting transit funds will make it hard to reach climate goals (Cal Matters)
- Everybody’s gas heating bill went way up (LA Times)
- San Diego extends areas where denser housing will be allowed (San Diego Union-Tribune)
- 95% of Bay Area cities lost zoning authority (Darrell Owens)
- CARB pursues huge investments in “direct air capture” of carbon emissions (DAC, but not Disadvantaged Community) (Natural Gas Intel)
- People are making $$$ on emissions trading markets (Investment Executive, Lexology)
