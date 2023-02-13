Today’s Headlines

  • How the Crosswalk Collective is trying to make streets safer (LAist)
  • San Diego can end its over-reliance on cars (San Diego Union-Tribune)
  • Slow Streets are returning to Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Express bus to downtown SF is back (SF Examiner, SF Standard)
  • Inglewood Rail projects gets $407 million in state funding (LA Business Journal)
    • Hidden deep in its planning documents: 44 businesses to be relocated at a cost of $34M (2UrbanGirls)
  • SMART gets funding to expand to wine country (SF Gate)
  • Federal grants come to Central Coast transit (Edhat)
  • Not getting a federal grant this round won’t slow down California’s High Speed Rail program (Mass Transit)
  • The Ohio derailment is a wake-up call (The Guardian)
  • PG&E captures natural gas from cow poop (ABC7)
  • Evictions are rising (Mercury News)

