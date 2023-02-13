Today’s Headlines
- How the Crosswalk Collective is trying to make streets safer (LAist)
- San Diego can end its over-reliance on cars (San Diego Union-Tribune)
- Slow Streets are returning to Oakland (Oaklandside)
- Express bus to downtown SF is back (SF Examiner, SF Standard)
- Inglewood Rail projects gets $407 million in state funding (LA Business Journal)
- Hidden deep in its planning documents: 44 businesses to be relocated at a cost of $34M (2UrbanGirls)
- SMART gets funding to expand to wine country (SF Gate)
- Federal grants come to Central Coast transit (Edhat)
- Not getting a federal grant this round won’t slow down California’s High Speed Rail program (Mass Transit)
- The Ohio derailment is a wake-up call (The Guardian)
- PG&E captures natural gas from cow poop (ABC7)
- Evictions are rising (Mercury News)
