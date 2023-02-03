Today’s Headlines

U.S. pedestrian deaths have reached a 40-year high (PBS)

USDOT issues a call to action on safety: the National Roadway Safety Strategy

California transit agencies need more state support, particularly for operations (Capitol Weekly)

An ode to L.A.’s Red Line, a revolution for that city (The Source)

California cities enter uncharted terrain as they miss deadline on housing elements (Cal Matters)

Cap-and-trade rebates to consumers on utility bills will come this month, instead of April (when they are least needed) (SF Chronicle, Sacramento Bee)

