Oceanside Announces ‘Lane Reduction’ on Coast Highway 101 (Union-Tribune)

LB Traffic Deaths Spiked For Last 3 Years (LB Post)

Interview with SFMTA’s Jeffrey Tumlin (KQED)

Transit Top Focus of these S.F. Politicos (BayAreaReporter)

More on BART’s Financial Woes (PleasantonWeekly)

LAX Peoplemover/Expansion More Than Halfway Done (Daily Breeze)

Bakersfield Opens Trail, Bridge Connecting to Kern River Bike Path (Bakersfield.com)

Carlsbad Extends “Trail Emergency” (Union-Tribune)

Subsidies for E-Bikes > Those for E-Cars for Reducing Greenhouse Gas (Greater Greater Washington)

Pickup Trucks Are Now Just Taller, Heavier, More Dangerous Minivans (Jalopnik)

Op/Ed: Efforts to Battle Climate Change Loser in Newsom’s Budget (SacBee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA