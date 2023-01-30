Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway

Some of the shops along Coast Highway in Oceanside. Image: cultivar413/Flickr
Some of the shops along Coast Highway in Oceanside. Image: cultivar413/Flickr

The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.

Other treatments planned for the corridor between Highway 76 (SR-76) and Wisconsin Avenue. Oceanside plans further expansion until the entire corridor is improved in future years.

Existing conditions on Coast Highway in Oceanside – via 2019 Council Workshop Report
Rendering of planned roundabout and bike lanes on Coast Highway in Oceanside – via 2019 Council Workshop Report

One of the main reasons for the changes is that Coast Highway, also known as Highway 101, becomes a cut-through for drivers when the nearby Interstate 5 becomes congested. When it was constructed in the 1920s, planners expected PCH would be the north-south corridor for the region, however after construction of the I-5 in the 1960s, its use changed to support the Oceanside community. As cut through traffic became a bigger and bigger problem, the city has looked at various ways to keep cut through traffic on the I-5. An earlier version of this plan was begun in 2008-2009, but didn’t lead to major changes to the route.

“This is a solution for that,” Oceanside resident Joan Bockman told the San-Diego-Union Tribune. “We want it to stop being I-5 west.”

In addition to the improvements listed above, the city will also install raised center medians, additional landscaping, improved lighting and other features along the corridor.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

STREETSBLOG SF

VTA Sales Tax Promises Transit Lanes On Highway 85

By Andrew Boone |
After planning for the past decade to install express lanes on Highway 85, the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is now pitching its $350 million sales tax funding request to widen Highway 85 as “transit lanes.” On June 24, the VTA Board of Directors [PDF] struck any reference to “express lanes” from the Highway 85 project […]
STREETSBLOG SF

San Mateo County Still Thinks the Wider the Better

By Andrew Boone |
San Mateo County’s City/County Association of Governments (C/CAG) is leaving an expansion of Highway 101 with new carpool lanes on the table, even after the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) concluded they will jam up with traffic the day they open. If constructed–by 2024 at the earliest–a 14-mile section of the highway from San Bruno to […]
San Mateo County officials are desperate to widen Highway 101 from eight to ten lanes at a cost of over $300 million. Photo: Andrew Boone
STREETSBLOG SF

Ten-Lane Widening Planned for Highway 101 in San Mateo County

By Andrew Boone |
“The goal here is to make a consistent travel time for carpools and buses,” said San Mateo County Transportation Authority Deputy Project Manager Leo Scott. "If we can do that, we incentivize the movement from single occupancy cars to higher occupancy vehicles.” At the same time, widening the highway to ten lanes does exactly the opposite, creating more space for more single occupancy vehicles - Caltrans is expecting the number of vehicles on Highway 101 to jump between four to seven percent in just the next three years.