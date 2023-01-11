Today’s Headlines
- Amtrak temporarily suspends service between LA, San Luis Obispo due to fallen trees, potential landslides (Spectrum)
- Storm damage affects Sacramento light rail (Fox40)
- Governor Newsom’s proposed budget:
- a “reversal of fortune” (CalMatters)
- cuts to come from climate programs, transportation (CalMatters, SF Chronicle, OC Register)
- Maybe the feds will come through with money (San Francisco Standard)
- or cap-and-trade (Carbon Pulse)
- Spy tech industry marketing to landlords as a way to evict tenants, raise rents (Vice)
- Congestion pricing impacts people differently, depending on income (SSTI)
