Today’s Headlines

  • Amtrak temporarily suspends service between LA, San Luis Obispo due to fallen trees, potential landslides (Spectrum)
  • Storm damage affects Sacramento light rail (Fox40)
  • Governor Newsom’s proposed budget:
  • Spy tech industry marketing to landlords as a way to evict tenants, raise rents (Vice)
  • Congestion pricing impacts people differently, depending on income (SSTI)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF