Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor

Safety

The Week in Short Videos

Protected intersections, bad budget in San Diego, and a whole bunch of hyper-loop.
2:12 PM PDT on April 17, 2026
The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: InstagramFacebook ReelsYouTube ShortsTikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Wednesday – Continuing its series on some of the best infrastructure in Southern California, Streetsblog LA posted its third video in Santa Monica. This video gives a tour of the Michigan Avenue Neighborhood Greenway (MANgo).

If you missed them, here’s other videos in this series: Protected intersection in Santa Monica, curb protected bikeways in Santa Monica, Mark Bixby bike-ped path in Long Beach, how to improve infrastructure “for free” in Long Beach, and bike boulevards in Long Beach.

@streetsblogla8

Take a walk or bike ride on Santa Monica’s MANGo – the Michigan Avenue Neighborhood Greenway! #santamonica #neighborhoodgreenway #BikeSM vid by @Joe Anthony & #JoeLinton

♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Friday – Yesterday, Streetsblog reported on the proposed FY 2026-2027 budget for the City of San Diego and the shocking cuts to the safety programs at their Department of Transportation. Here’s the short-video version.

@streetsblogcal

San Diego says safety is a priority. So why cut the programs that make streets safer? #sandiego #visionzero #transit #bikesafety #infrastructure

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

All Week – Given the high watch rate for the short videos on California High-Speed Rail, Streetsblog posted a video critiquing Elon Musk’s boast that he could have built Hyperloop from Los Angeles to the Bay Area cheaper and faster than CAHSRA. Then the video got no push from TikTok and sat with an embarrassing 24 views. Given that the same thing happened to a video on a UCLA study the week before, there was concern the account might be shadowbanned.

After doing some research, the advice Streetsblog received was to post a video so neutral it could trigger no alarms from the TikTok bots that decide how to push videos, so we produced the middle video below…literally a talking head asking if people watch our videos with the sound off. It received over 700 views.

The TikTok doctors’ next suggestion was to post a new video with a similar topic as the first one, but to remove any content that could be controversial and avoid naming Musk. That video went up again yesterday. No push. Eight views.

So lesson learned…no more videos about hyperloop. Also, both of the hyperloop videos earned over 100 views on YouTube Shorts.

@streetsblogcal

Musk Is back in the transportation news promoting his hyperloop concept. Is it 2008 again?#highspeedrail #elonmusk #hyperloop

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California
@streetsblogcal

Do subtitles help? #transit

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California
@streetsblogcal

Some ideas sound real… until you check what actually got built. #transit #highspeedrail #hyperloop

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California
Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton
Photo of Joe Anthony
Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos

Read More:

Safety | Video

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

Safety

Friday’s Headlines

April 17, 2026
San Diego

Mayor Gloria’s Budget Has Deep Cuts for Safety and Bicycle Program for the San Diego Department of Transportation

April 16, 2026
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

April 16, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angeles |Safety

Pasadena Adopts Most of the 710 Stub Vision Plan

April 16, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Safety

Talking Headways Podcast: Second-Hand E-Bikes Can Be The Way Forward

April 16, 2026
See all posts