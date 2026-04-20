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Monday’s Headlines

The headline stack runs from the Straight of Hormuz through e-bikes in San Diego.
11:00 AM PDT on April 20, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Photo: Alfred Twu/Wikimedia
  • I-880 Stretch Has Worst Traffic, Transit Alternatives Lacking (SFChron)
  • Review of the Agenda for Next Week’s CAHSRA Board (SoPasadenan)
  • Advocates Push for Docked E-Bike System in SD (CBS8)
  • Is Trump Blowing up the Presidio? (SFStandard)
  • Right-Wing Tabloid Seems to Argue That LA Right Not to Repave Streets Because of HLA (CAL Post)
  • San Diego Can’t Afford to Daylight Intersections (Fox 5)
  • Extra Traffic Enforcement for 4/20 Day (SacBee)
  • Trump’s War Inflation Hits Even the Car-Free (Grist)
  • Poll 1/2 of People Would Never Use a Robotaxi (The Verge)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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Headlines | Safety

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