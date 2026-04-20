Monday’s Headlines
The headline stack runs from the Straight of Hormuz through e-bikes in San Diego.
11:00 AM PDT on April 20, 2026
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More from Streetsblog California
When Traffic Violence Hits The Same Family Twice — Years Apart, On Exactly the Same Street
The deaths of a Colorado married couple has some mourning an eerie coincidence — and others outraged at two predictable tragedies that could have been prevented.
April 19, 2026
Driver Runs Red, Hits Cyclist, Speeds Off
More evidence that San Francisco drivers are out of control—and that SFMTA must start incorporating concrete into its designs if it wants to reduce crashes.
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The Week in Short Videos
Neighborhood greenways, San Diego budget woes, and a whole bunch of hyper-loop.
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Friday’s Headlines
More Headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF
April 17, 2026
Mayor Gloria’s Budget Has Deep Cuts for Safety and Bicycle Program for the San Diego Department of Transportation
Gloria when running for re-election in 2024, "Even in a difficult budget year we still put good money towards our Vision Zero plans.” Gloria's 2026 budget: Elimination of funding for the multi-modal team in the Transportation Department.
April 16, 2026