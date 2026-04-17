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Friday’s Headlines

More Headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF
8:55 AM PDT on April 17, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Image : Circulate San Diego
  • Transit Fares Rising on Two Services in San Diego (Union-Trib)
  • LA Mayor Bass Releases Action Plan for Climate Goals (Daily News)
  • HSR Construction Closes Interchange in Fresno (Fresno Bee)
  • S.F.’s ‘Street Parks’ (SFChron)
  • Proposal to Slash SD Downtown Parking for Major Events Fails (Union-Trib)
  • La Mesa Enacts E-Bike Restrictions for Kids (East County Mag)
  • Market Increases for Used EV’s, Drops for New Ones (LAT)
  • Trump’s Transpo. Bill Cuts 80% for Transit, 13% for Amtrak (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Dems Say Compromise Bill Needs Funding for Safety (Transport Topics)
  • CA’s Budget May Be Saved by AI Boom (SacBee)
  • Traffic Deaths Down in USA, Still Relatively High (CityLab)
  • Crashes Increase Day That New Albums Drop (New York TimesJalopnik)
  • LAT Editor: Biking Is Pretty Great

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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