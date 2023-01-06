Today’s Headlines

Accountability is the most important climate solution (Drilled)

New CA law: Drivers must give bicyclists more space when they pass (Press Democrat)

California colleges try to lower costs with free transit (CalMatters)

Study: Better health outcomes with accessible public transit (CTV)

The challenge of implementing zero-emission buses (San Jose Spotlight)

Storms disrupted Bay Area’s Muni, BART, which are still recovering (Mass Transit)

A homemade e-bike that’s also… a bus? (Inside EVs)

Having Indigenous women in charge of controlled burns changes a lot (High Country News)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF