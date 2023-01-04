Today’s Headlines

New bike and walk laws taking effect in California (Bike East Bay)

Study: CA police more likely to stop, search, and use force against Black teens than anyone (but not necessarily cite them) (AP)

An old CA rule banning trucks and buses made before 2010 finally goes into effect (KCRA)

Warehouses are slowly killing the Inland Empire (The Guardian)

Diversity: How closely does the new CA legislature reflect the state’s residents? (CalMatters)

How new state housing laws affect the LA Planning Department (Planetizen)

Federal budget includes $405M for transit related projects (Mass Transit)

