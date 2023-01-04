Today’s Headlines

  • New bike and walk laws taking effect in California (Bike East Bay)
  • Study: CA police more likely to stop, search, and use force against Black teens than anyone (but not necessarily cite them) (AP)
  • An old CA rule banning trucks and buses made before 2010 finally goes into effect (KCRA)
  • Warehouses are slowly killing the Inland Empire (The Guardian)
  • Diversity: How closely does the new CA legislature reflect the state’s residents? (CalMatters)
  • How new state housing laws affect the LA Planning Department (Planetizen)
  • Federal budget includes $405M for transit related projects (Mass Transit)

