Today’s Headlines
- New bike and walk laws taking effect in California (Bike East Bay)
- Study: CA police more likely to stop, search, and use force against Black teens than anyone (but not necessarily cite them) (AP)
- An old CA rule banning trucks and buses made before 2010 finally goes into effect (KCRA)
- Warehouses are slowly killing the Inland Empire (The Guardian)
- Diversity: How closely does the new CA legislature reflect the state’s residents? (CalMatters)
- How new state housing laws affect the LA Planning Department (Planetizen)
- Federal budget includes $405M for transit related projects (Mass Transit)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF