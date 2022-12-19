Today’s Headlines
- Thousands of pedestrians die each year, and Autoblog says it’s all their fault
- Quick build bikeways are key to the transportation future (Buzzer)
- A peek at Amtrak’s new made-in-CA railroad cars (Washington Post)
- San Diego transit agency moves to end outside management of bus drivers (San Diego Union Tribune)
- CARB scoping plan: More solar and wind power (Daily Kos)
- A cap-and-trade primer (Treehugger)
- Spare the Air: No wood fires in Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
- Bad air, free bus rides in Bakersfield (Turnto23)
- Oil industry faces the end of the road in CA even without penalties on profits (Politico)
- Prohousing cities remove barriers to housing production and get state help: Oakland, San Diego, West Sacramento, Roseville, Fontana, and Citrus Heights (Housing and Community Development)
- COVID eviction protections in L.A. are at an end (LA Times)
- NY Times says San Francisco is dead
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF