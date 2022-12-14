Today’s Headlines
- Job numbers are growing in areas with warehouses, but they pay low wages (Fresnoland)
- Active transportation can reduce emissions – if we support it (Planetizen)
- Minnesota studied the economic impacts of complete streets (MN Transportation)
- Mapping your neighborhood’s climate impact (NY Times)
- Oil industry says: We have enough signatures to put law requiring setbacks around oil wells to a vote (Daily Kos)
- But there are many questions about those signatures (Inside Climate News)
- Gig worker law gets a day in court (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
- Drama at Santa Cruz public transit agency (Lookout)
- Portugal, to encourage cycling, reduces import tax on bikes (Cycling Industry News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Can you help us out today? Thank you for your support!