Today’s Headlines

  • Job numbers are growing in areas with warehouses, but they pay low wages (Fresnoland)
  • Active transportation can reduce emissions – if we support it (Planetizen)
  • Minnesota studied the economic impacts of complete streets (MN Transportation)
  • Mapping your neighborhood’s climate impact (NY Times)
  • Oil industry says: We have enough signatures to put law requiring setbacks around oil wells to a vote (Daily Kos)
  • Gig worker law gets a day in court (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
  • Drama at Santa Cruz public transit agency (Lookout)
  • Portugal, to encourage cycling, reduces import tax on bikes (Cycling Industry News)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

