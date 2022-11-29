Great Highway Park Vote Moves to S.F. Supes (SFStandard, SFChron)

Local Conservative Wins in SD County Endanger SANDAG’s Plans (LAT)

CA Commission Approves $1B Electric Vehicle Charging Project, Mostly For Trucks (LAT)

CA Could Phase Out Diesel Over Next 20 Years (Daily News)

Metrolink Service Threatened By National Rail Strike (KTLA)

Oakland Moves Forward with Development Plans Near New Stadium (Real Deal)

SF Muni Fare Inspectors are Back (SFStandard)

Big Winter Storm Coming to NORCAL (SacBee)

Rain Storms Head to the Central Valley/Southland (Fresno Bee, KTLA)

US Remains Deadly Outlier as Other Countries Reduce Traffic Deaths (NYT)

Schmitt: NYC Show There Is a Way Forward, If We Have the Will (City Lab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA.