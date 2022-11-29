Today’s Headlines
- Great Highway Park Vote Moves to S.F. Supes (SFStandard, SFChron)
- Local Conservative Wins in SD County Endanger SANDAG’s Plans (LAT)
- CA Commission Approves $1B Electric Vehicle Charging Project, Mostly For Trucks (LAT)
- CA Could Phase Out Diesel Over Next 20 Years (Daily News)
- Metrolink Service Threatened By National Rail Strike (KTLA)
- Oakland Moves Forward with Development Plans Near New Stadium (Real Deal)
- SF Muni Fare Inspectors are Back (SFStandard)
- Big Winter Storm Coming to NORCAL (SacBee)
- Rain Storms Head to the Central Valley/Southland (Fresno Bee, KTLA)
- US Remains Deadly Outlier as Other Countries Reduce Traffic Deaths (NYT)
- Schmitt: NYC Show There Is a Way Forward, If We Have the Will (City Lab)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA.