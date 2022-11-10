S.F. Makes Progress on Climate Plan (Axios)

Who Pays for Global Warming Mitigation with Prop. 30 Rejected? (SFExaminer)

San Carlos Proud of Painted Bike Lanes (SMDailyJournal)

Modoc/Santa Barbara Multi-Use Trail Wins First Approval (Independent)

UCLA Professor Devises Incentive Plan to Encourage Bike Commuting (Eastsider)

Berkeley May Ban Right on Red (LAT)

El Segundo Oil Refinery Catches Fire, Oil Price Bump Coming (KTLA)

Roundup for Dozens of State and Local Votes on Transportation, Land Use, Climate Change (Planetizen)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA.