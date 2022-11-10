Today’s Headlines
- S.F. Makes Progress on Climate Plan (Axios)
- Who Pays for Global Warming Mitigation with Prop. 30 Rejected? (SFExaminer)
- San Carlos Proud of Painted Bike Lanes (SMDailyJournal)
- Modoc/Santa Barbara Multi-Use Trail Wins First Approval (Independent)
- UCLA Professor Devises Incentive Plan to Encourage Bike Commuting (Eastsider)
- Berkeley May Ban Right on Red (LAT)
- El Segundo Oil Refinery Catches Fire, Oil Price Bump Coming (KTLA)
- Roundup for Dozens of State and Local Votes on Transportation, Land Use, Climate Change (Planetizen)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA.