Today’s Headlines

  • S.F. Makes Progress on Climate Plan (Axios)
  • Who Pays for Global Warming Mitigation with Prop. 30 Rejected? (SFExaminer)
  • San Carlos Proud of Painted Bike Lanes (SMDailyJournal)
  • Modoc/Santa Barbara Multi-Use Trail Wins First Approval (Independent)
  • UCLA Professor Devises Incentive Plan to Encourage Bike Commuting (Eastsider)
  • Berkeley May Ban Right on Red (LAT)
  • El Segundo Oil Refinery Catches Fire, Oil Price Bump Coming (KTLA)
  • Roundup for Dozens of State and Local Votes on Transportation, Land Use, Climate Change (Planetizen)

