Today’s Headlines

  • Ban cars on Halloween (Slate)
  • Some cities have eliminated bike rider deaths (Vice)
  • The joy that comes with 1,000 miles on an e-bike (Outside Online)
  • Draft EIR for Dodger Stadium gondola released (LA Metro)
  • Transportation drives climate change; what are the solutions? (NRDC)
  • More on AC Transit project to use e-buses as power sources (Canary Media)
  • Kings County to get an electric bus (Hanford Sentinel)
  • Valley Link buys property for a hydrogen production facility (Mass Transit)
  • Call for projects: $1.2 billion available for port and freight infrastructure (gCaptain)
  • Information is power: Report on Bay Area eviction-prone landlords (Vice)
  • Turning cities into sponges (Wired)
  • Are your plastics really being recycled? Yes. No. Maybe. (AMBR)
  • The Onion bares truths: Good luck crossing that street!

    Image: The Onion
    Image: The Onion

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF