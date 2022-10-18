Today’s Headlines
- Ban cars on Halloween (Slate)
- Some cities have eliminated bike rider deaths (Vice)
- The joy that comes with 1,000 miles on an e-bike (Outside Online)
- Draft EIR for Dodger Stadium gondola released (LA Metro)
- Transportation drives climate change; what are the solutions? (NRDC)
- More on AC Transit project to use e-buses as power sources (Canary Media)
- Kings County to get an electric bus (Hanford Sentinel)
- Valley Link buys property for a hydrogen production facility (Mass Transit)
- Call for projects: $1.2 billion available for port and freight infrastructure (gCaptain)
- Information is power: Report on Bay Area eviction-prone landlords (Vice)
- Turning cities into sponges (Wired)
- Are your plastics really being recycled? Yes. No. Maybe. (AMBR)
- The Onion bares truths: Good luck crossing that street!
