Today’s Headlines
- E-bikes gain momentum as climate solution (Pew Trusts)
- Feds recommend speed limiters in cars; freakout ensues (Jalopnik)
- Farmworkers face deadly risks getting to the fields (Patch)
- OCTA strike averted (LA Times)
- San Diego allocated $3 million in state funds to renovate highways, add “auxiliary lanes” (Times of San Diego)
- More state allocations for transportation, highways (Lake County News)
- New research on police racial profiling adds impetus to reduce cops’ role in traffic stops (SF Chronicle)
- Downtown Salinas remade into transit-oriented, dense housing “ideal” (Monterey Herald)
- Builders propose lots of housing, and Santa Monica city council can’t block it because their housing element is out of compliance (The Real Deal)
- Housing, transportation, and climate top of mind for Sunnyvale city council candidates (Mercury News)
- Interview: Buttigieg talks about convincing rural drivers that EVs can work (Voz)
- Why is Prop 30 controversial? (The Guardian)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF