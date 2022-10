Today’s Headlines

Now is the time for street reform (Next City)

How cities are deciding where EV chargers should go (Route Fifty)

City leaders say budgets are good now, but future is uncertain (SmartCitiesDive)

More on no-parking-minimums law (Cap Radio)

Berkeley argues late into the night over a plan for bike lanes (so far, the bike lanes win) (Berkeleyside)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF