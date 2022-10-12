Today’s Headlines
- CalBike‘s legislative wrap-up
- Pop-up bike lanes boost bike ridership and improve air quality (Phys.org)
- What if Apple made an e-bike? (Bloomberg)
- AC Transit working on using e-buses as power generators (NGT News)
- OCTA workers vote to strike (Mass Transit)
- Monterey-Salinas transit piloting app for easy access to contactless transit discounts (GovTech)
- Placer County looking for input on transit needs (Roseville)
- Can Los Angeles get people out of their cars? (City Monitor)
- Biden proposes gig worker protections that sounds familiar to Californians (NY Times)
- In Bloomington, a scooter rider is killed by a (drunk, speeding) driver, so the city limits… scooters (WRTV)
- More on drivers relying too heavily on driver assist technology (Jalopnik)
- Thought experiment: Should the state pay people to drive EVs? (Energy Institute at Haas)
- More states ponder mileage taxes as gas tax revenue shrinks (Pew Trusts)
- London improved its air quality by charging polluting drivers – and adding a lot of EV chargers (Bloomberg)
