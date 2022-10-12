Today’s Headlines

  • CalBike‘s legislative wrap-up
  • Pop-up bike lanes boost bike ridership and improve air quality (Phys.org)
  • What if Apple made an e-bike? (Bloomberg)
  • AC Transit working on using e-buses as power generators (NGT News)
  • OCTA workers vote to strike (Mass Transit)
  • Monterey-Salinas transit piloting app for easy access to contactless transit discounts (GovTech)
  • Placer County looking for input on transit needs (Roseville)
  • Can Los Angeles get people out of their cars? (City Monitor)
  • Biden proposes gig worker protections that sounds familiar to Californians (NY Times)
  • In Bloomington, a scooter rider is killed by a (drunk, speeding) driver, so the city limits… scooters (WRTV)
  • More on drivers relying too heavily on driver assist technology (Jalopnik)
  • Thought experiment: Should the state pay people to drive EVs? (Energy Institute at Haas)
  • More states ponder mileage taxes as gas tax revenue shrinks (Pew Trusts)
  • London improved its air quality by charging polluting drivers – and adding a lot of EV chargers (Bloomberg)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF