Today’s Headlines

  • California’s unprecedented support for active transportation (CalBike)
  • Senator Wiener’s legislation to expedite sustainable transportation projects signed into law (Senator Scott Wiener)
  • For historic Black community, Crenshaw line is “a blessing and a curse” (LA Times)
  • How Bay Area transit is preparing for the next big one (SF Chronicle)
  • The death of parking requirements (Planetizen)
  • Podcast: How California’s new parking law could lower housing costs – with Professor Donald Shoup (CalMatters)
  • Santa Barbara receives federal loan to add HOV lanes to Highway 101 (Reuters)
  • Union of Concerned Scientists supports Prop 30
  • CA has “plenty of land” to build out solar and wind, and keep energy costs down (LA Times)
  • This solar-powered Florida town says it weathered the hurricane just fine (CNN)
  • Washington launches a cap-and-trade program, aiming to link to California’s in the future (Utility Dive)
  • How to improve the way laws are made in California (Capitol Weekly)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF