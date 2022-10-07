Today’s Headlines
- California’s unprecedented support for active transportation (CalBike)
- Senator Wiener’s legislation to expedite sustainable transportation projects signed into law (Senator Scott Wiener)
- For historic Black community, Crenshaw line is “a blessing and a curse” (LA Times)
- How Bay Area transit is preparing for the next big one (SF Chronicle)
- The death of parking requirements (Planetizen)
- Podcast: How California’s new parking law could lower housing costs – with Professor Donald Shoup (CalMatters)
- Santa Barbara receives federal loan to add HOV lanes to Highway 101 (Reuters)
- Union of Concerned Scientists supports Prop 30
- CA has “plenty of land” to build out solar and wind, and keep energy costs down (LA Times)
- This solar-powered Florida town says it weathered the hurricane just fine (CNN)
- Washington launches a cap-and-trade program, aiming to link to California’s in the future (Utility Dive)
- How to improve the way laws are made in California (Capitol Weekly)
