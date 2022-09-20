Today’s Headlines
- Newsom signed a climate package, but what about that parking bill? (Fresno Bee)
- Why electric vehicles won’t break the grid (Scientific American)
- Federal funding will help CA add electric charging along highways (CA Energy Commission)
- The Hummer EV is an environmental disaster (Fast Company)
- E-bikes are fun, useful, planet-friendly transport (Earth 911)
- SF Chronicle reporters plan to ride all 27 Bay Area transit agencies in a day, if they can (link without paywall) (Mass Transit)
- Nonprofit plans a shuttle into Angeles Forest trailheads (Mass Transit)
- Meeting soon on North San Fernando Valley transit corridor project (The Source)
- Pasadena City Council finalizes transportation wish list for Metro (Pasadena Now)
- Pasadena transportation commission to consider pedestrian plan this week (Pasadena Now)
- One quarter of US adults suffer from transportation insecurity (Washington Center for Equitable Growth)
- Transit agencies having trouble hiring enough drivers (SmartCitiesDive)
- Washington DC plans to ban right turns on red, implement Idaho Stop (Washingtonian)
- U.S. climate advisor: a paradigm shift is taking place (NY Times)
- Composting your dead self (now legal in CA) is way better for the planet than cremation (The Guardian, LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF