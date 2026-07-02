The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok for Streetsblog LA and California, and YouTube for Streetsblog USA. But if you’re not a fan of those platforms, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel, and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Monday

Streetsblog USA gives you the top headlines you might have missed from last week.

Wednesday – At the start of the fiscal new year, a bunch of new laws go into effect. Damien breaks down the three that will have the biggest impact on transportation in the state.

Thursday – The city of Santa Monica asked Damien to do an interview in advance of its new AI program to enforce bike lane laws. Since the city doesn’t post on TikTok or YouTube Shorts, they kindly allowed us to use the video on our channels.

Streetsblog L.A. presents an overview of CicLAvia Leimert Park meets Expo Park, including the Day of the Ancestors: Festival of Masks parade and more.