Skip to content
Sponsored
Safety

The Week in Short Video

Headlines roundup, new Sacramento laws, CicLAvia, and the city of Santa Monica interviews Damien on bike safety.
11:24 AM PDT on July 2, 2026
The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok for Streetsblog LA and California, and YouTube for Streetsblog USA. But if you’re not a fan of those platforms, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTokYouTubeBlueSkyInstagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel, and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Monday

Streetsblog USA gives you the top headlines you might have missed from last week.

Wednesday – At the start of the fiscal new year, a bunch of new laws go into effect. Damien breaks down the three that will have the biggest impact on transportation in the state.

@streetsblogcal

Three new California laws just took effect today. ⛽ Gas taxes increased by 2.2¢ per gallon. 🚘 Driverless car companies can now be ticketed directly. 🏘️ SB 79 makes it easier to build housing near transit. Which one will have the biggest impact? #GasTax #Housing #Transit #AutonomousVehicles #California

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Thursday – The city of Santa Monica asked Damien to do an interview in advance of its new AI program to enforce bike lane laws. Since the city doesn’t post on TikTok or YouTube Shorts, they kindly allowed us to use the video on our channels.

@streetsblogcal

Our Streetsblog California editor recorded a video about his bike rides in the City of Santa Monica in advance of the launch of their AI Bike lane enforcement program. Since the city isn’t on TikTok, they are letting us share it here. #santamonica #bicycling #ai #haydenai

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Streetsblog L.A. presents an overview of CicLAvia Leimert Park meets Expo Park, including the Day of the Ancestors: Festival of Masks parade and more.

@streetsblogla8

#CicLAvia Leimert Park meets Exposition Park! A great day in South L.A.

♬ original sound – streetsblogla
Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton
Photo of Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Photo of Joe Anthony
Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

Read More:

Safety

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

State Legislation

CalBike Notches Three Wins in the Legislature Before Recess

July 2, 2026
Safety

Thursday’s Headlines

July 2, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angeles |Bicycling

Don’t Park in the Bike Lane! Santa Monica Started Issuing Automated Bike Lane Tickets Today

July 1, 2026
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

July 1, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angeles |Parklets

Eyes on the Street: Grevelia Pocket Park

July 1, 2026
See all posts