The Week in Short Video
Headlines roundup, new Sacramento laws, CicLAvia, and the city of Santa Monica interviews Damien on bike safety.
By Damien Newton , Ren Zaro Fitzgerald , Joe Anthony and Joe Linton
11:24 AM PDT on July 2, 2026
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