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Thursday’s Headlines

More Headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF
10:45 AM PDT on July 2, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
My eternal 4th of July Image from Santa Monica Critical Mass on 7/4/2008 by Alex Thompson.
  • SB 79: More Homes Coming Near Transit Hubs (NBC4)
  • Bay Area Regional Measure Officially Qualifies for Ballot (SFGate)
  • Parking Meters Pop Up at US-Mexican Border (Union-Trib)
  • Glendale Council Approves Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT Arrangement (GNP)
  • Muni Hits Ridership Milestone (SFChron)
  • Econdido Back to the Drawing Board on E-Bike/Moto Regs (Coast News)
  • State Workers Don’t Like Back to Office Order (SacBee)
  • Fresno Really Excited About Parking Lots (Fresno Bee)
  • EV Focus on Speed Makes for Heavier Cars, Unsafe Power (Autoblog)
  • Demand for Transit Different at Night (ITS International)
  • Surprise! Trump Failing the Car-Free Olympics (Semafor)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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