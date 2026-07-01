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Wednesday’s Headlines

Happy fiscal new year! There's some new laws, and the Air Resources Board is punting all over the place.
9:49 AM PDT on July 1, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Photo by David Iliff, via Wikipedia. Air quality in California is much better than it used to be, but is still very unhealthy.
  • Air Resources Board Delays Progress Update (ESG News)
  • Possibly Because There’s Bad News Even Before the Oil Industry Giveaway (Cap. Weekly)
  • Watch Me Talk About Biking in Santa Monica (Instagram)
  • It’s July 1st, There Are New Laws (SacBee, OC Register)
  • State Workers Return to Office for First Time in 6+ Years (SacBee)
  • AC Transit Fares Going Up (Berkeleyside)
  • AAA: Make Good Decisions…While Driving (SacBee)
  • S.F’s Entertainment Zones Flourishing (SFChron)
  • Long Beach To Celebrate World Cup Final With 4-Mile Beach Streets (LB Post)
  • More on Transit and World Cup (SFChronDailyJournal)
  • Duffy: But What If We Made AV’s More Dangerous? (Jalopnik)
  • Federal Funds Still Flow to Major Projects (Construction Dive)
  • Democratic Socialists: We Get Things Done (The Guardian)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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