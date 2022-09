Today’s Headlines

Bus stops need shade (LA Times)

The problems with SF Muni’s new Central Subway (Mission Local)

BART’s next 50 years? (Mass Transit)

Center bikes in transportation of the future (NextCity)

USPIRG documents unnecessary, wasteful highway projects around the country (PIRG)

There’s no driving test for self-driving cars in CA (The Verge)

CA has been enforcing its housing laws (NY Times)

