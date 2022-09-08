Today’s Headlines

  • NACTO calls for major reform of bicycle laws, which don’t keep bike riders safe (Cycling Weekly)
  • Podcast: What makes roads unsafe (NPR)
  • Santa Cruz advances Highway 1 project, including bus-only shoulder lanes (Mass Transit)
  • Muni expects to launch new Central Subway this fall (Mass Transit)
  • Bakersfield’s air is bad, bus rides are free (Turn to 23)
  • Micromobility programs include equity goals, but don’t track progress (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Another take on why CA’s parking reform is a big deal (Governing)
  • LA County launches Universal Basic Income pilot (Route Fifty)
  • Pocket forests in the city (SacTown Magazine)
  • With state’s help, PG&E met deadline to apply for federal funds to keep Diablo Canyon open (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • That text alert to cut power use helped avert blackouts (LA Times)

