Today’s Headlines

  • “Heat dome” is making climate change-fueled heat wave worse (LA Times)
  • Death Valley breaks world records (SF Chronicle)
  • It’s cooler in S.F., but danger point is lower in a city without air conditioning (SF Public Press)
  • Expect rolling blackouts this weekend (LA Times)
  • L.A. freeways are a climate dead end (NRDC)
  • BART celebrates 50th anniversary with 50% off fares during September (KRON)
  • There’s a narrow window of opportunity to make sure electric trucks are safe (Slate)
  • Prices of used EVs rising fast (Spectrum)
    • And there isn’t enough material to keep building new ones (The Verge)
  • L.A.’s COVID eviction protections to end (LA Times)
  • In S.F., thousands of housing units delayed for a study that never happened (SF Chronicle)
  • Housing bills on parking rules, housing at commercial sites (Palo Alto Online)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF