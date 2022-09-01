Today’s Headlines
- “Heat dome” is making climate change-fueled heat wave worse (LA Times)
- Death Valley breaks world records (SF Chronicle)
- It’s cooler in S.F., but danger point is lower in a city without air conditioning (SF Public Press)
- Expect rolling blackouts this weekend (LA Times)
- L.A. freeways are a climate dead end (NRDC)
- BART celebrates 50th anniversary with 50% off fares during September (KRON)
- There’s a narrow window of opportunity to make sure electric trucks are safe (Slate)
- Prices of used EVs rising fast (Spectrum)
- And there isn’t enough material to keep building new ones (The Verge)
- L.A.’s COVID eviction protections to end (LA Times)
- In S.F., thousands of housing units delayed for a study that never happened (SF Chronicle)
- Housing bills on parking rules, housing at commercial sites (Palo Alto Online)
