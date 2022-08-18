Today’s Headlines
- What the Inflation Reduction Act can do for local climate efforts (Governing)
- What’s in it for bikes (People for Bikes)
- One million square feet of L.A. roads are being covered with solar reflective paint (Fast Company)
- LA Metro approves an ambassador program for transit safety (California Newswire)
- In San Diego, transit ridership increasing (ABC)
- Can your commute make you happy? (Grist)
- When the American dream of the open road hits traffic, the fantasy feeds speed (New York Times)
- Tracking the e-bikes abandoned by Bolt (Electrek)
