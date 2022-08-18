Today’s Headlines

What the Inflation Reduction Act can do for local climate efforts (Governing) What’s in it for bikes (People for Bikes)

One million square feet of L.A. roads are being covered with solar reflective paint (Fast Company)

LA Metro approves an ambassador program for transit safety (California Newswire)

In San Diego, transit ridership increasing (ABC)

Can your commute make you happy? (Grist)

When the American dream of the open road hits traffic, the fantasy feeds speed (New York Times)

Tracking the e-bikes abandoned by Bolt (Electrek)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Help Streetsblog meet its summer fundraising goal with a donation today. And thank you for your support!