Today’s Headlines

  • What the Inflation Reduction Act can do for local climate efforts (Governing)
  • One million square feet of L.A. roads are being covered with solar reflective paint (Fast Company)
  • LA Metro approves an ambassador program for transit safety (California Newswire)
  • In San Diego, transit ridership increasing (ABC)
  • Can your commute make you happy? (Grist)
  • When the American dream of the open road hits traffic, the fantasy feeds speed (New York Times)
  • Tracking the e-bikes abandoned by Bolt (Electrek)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

