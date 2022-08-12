Today’s Headlines
- Fake climate group was a cover for GOP operatives out to prevent federal action (Heated)
- CA transit agencies to receive $236 million to aid transition to zero emission vehicles (Green Car Congress)
- L.A. has had it with speeders (LA Times)
- He said it: Was Hyperloop just Elon Musk’s attempt to undermine CA high-speed rail? (Jalopnik)
- Heavy-duty truck group drops lawsuit on CA emissions standard (Reuters, Politico)
- Landlords are spiking rents (LAist)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
