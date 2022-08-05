Today’s Headlines

It’s time for each one of us to declare a climate emergency and take action (The Guardian)

TV weather forecasters have been targeted for telling the truth (The Guardian)

Republican districts are getting the most in clean energy investments – especially CA Congressman Kevin McCarthy (Bloomberg)

The real roadblock to climate action is red tape (NY Sun)

Fake pro-climate group works to kill the federal climate bill (Heated)

Embracing “trauma-informed placemaking” (Bloomberg)

Palo Alto wants high-speed rail to be on elevated tracks through its city (TR&S)

Humboldt Transit Authority touts its coming hydrogen-powered buses (Mass Transit)

How to prepare children to ride transit alone (Driving)

BART’s onboard ambassadors seem to be increasing onboard safety (The Crime Report)

But somebody got stabbed anyway (Mercury News)

Greyhound bus crashes on Highway 99 (Spectrum)

Jerry Brown’s thoughts on the Inflation Reduction Act, climate, and a lot of other stuff (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

