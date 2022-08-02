Today’s Headlines

U.S. cities and states are suing big oil over climate change (PBS)

Feds agree to reverse Trump-era decision to open central CA to new oil drilling (The Hill)

Report: What oil and natural gas use really costs (VC Star)

California still has a very long road to electrifying cars (CalMatters)

The benefits of fare capping (Planetizen)

Some transit news of interest (Railway Age)

How a senator and activists hatched an ambitions plan for the future (CalBike)

What will happen with Bolt’s abandoned e-bikes? (Electrek)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Streetsblog is about halfway to its summer fundraising goal. We’re not asking for much. If these headline roundups and our reporting are useful to you, can you help us out today? Thank you for your support!