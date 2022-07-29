Today’s Headlines

Human activity is making Earth unlivable (IPCC)

Oil industry is sneaking a bill through that would require emissions reporting on oil imports – to make in-state drilling look good? Meanwhile they argue against reporting their own emissions (Capital and Main)

“Conservation easements” are another way for corporations to avoid cleaning up toxic sites (Reuters)

Federal bill fails to prioritize bicycles (People for Bikes) But it does include some incentives for EVs (AP)

Owners of fancy and classic cars register them in Montana to skirt emissions rules, avoid fees (Daily Bulletin, Mercury News)

BART board reinstates mask mandate (Mercury News)

LA County “recommends” but does not require wearing masks indoors (Daily Bulletin)

So many bikes end up in urban waterways (The Guardian)

Handmade, custom bicycles: one way or the other, the show will go on (Cycling Tips)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Can you help Streetsblog close a funding gap? Every donation, no matter how small, helps. Thank you for your support!