Today’s Headlines
- Human activity is making Earth unlivable (IPCC)
- Oil industry is sneaking a bill through that would require emissions reporting on oil imports – to make in-state drilling look good? Meanwhile they argue against reporting their own emissions (Capital and Main)
- “Conservation easements” are another way for corporations to avoid cleaning up toxic sites (Reuters)
- Federal bill fails to prioritize bicycles (People for Bikes)
- But it does include some incentives for EVs (AP)
- Owners of fancy and classic cars register them in Montana to skirt emissions rules, avoid fees (Daily Bulletin, Mercury News)
- BART board reinstates mask mandate (Mercury News)
- LA County “recommends” but does not require wearing masks indoors (Daily Bulletin)
- So many bikes end up in urban waterways (The Guardian)
- Handmade, custom bicycles: one way or the other, the show will go on (Cycling Tips)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
